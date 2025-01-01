WATCH: ADOT improvement projects coming in 2025

In the new year, the Arizona Department of Transportation has a long list of improvement projects coming to the Phoenix and Tucson area as well as northern Arizona.

ADOT expects to complete the Broadway Improvement Project on I-10 and the I-17 Improvement Project.

The department tells ABC15 that crews are almost done adding a third lane from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City.

ADOT is also building flex lanes north of Black Canyon City to help alleviate traffic buildup between Flagstaff and Phoenix.

In the Tucson area, ADOT expects to complete a widening project on the I-10 by the end of 2025 as well.

Many of the projects in the Maricopa County area will be funded by Prop 479 which voters passed in November, a 20-year continuation of a transportation sales tax in the county.