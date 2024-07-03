WATCH: ABC15 ride-along with Surprise police during 'Safe Speeds Save Lives' campaign

SURPRISE, AZ — Over the last three months, Surprise police officers have conducted thousands of traffic stops. It's all part of the Safe Speeds Save Lives campaign that launched earlier this year.

West Valley police departments have been coming together to enforce traffic violations in hopes of creating safer roads for everyone.

The departments announced the campaign in March, and on the first day of enforcement, the El Mirage Police Department told ABC15 they conducted nearly 200 traffic stops, ticketing 119 drivers who were speeding.

ABC15's Patrick Hayes did a ride-along with Surprise police to learn more about their efforts and what violations officers are seeing on the roads.

The Safe Speeds Save Lives campaign runs through the end of July.