WATCH: West Valley police agencies announce new project going after speeding drivers

The 'Safe Speeds Saves Lives' campaign is an initiative involving multiple police agencies
Multiple law enforcement agencies announced a plan Wednesday morning in hopes of addressing bad driving behaviors around the Valley.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 13, 2024
GLENDALE, AZ — Multiple West Valley agencies are coming together to tackle unsafe and bad driving on area roadways.

The agencies came together Wednesday morning to announce the new "Safe Speeds Saves Lives" initiative.

Police departments taking part in the initiative include Glendale, El Mirage, Buckeye, Surprise, Goodyear, Peoria, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña says one common problem all West Valley agencies are seeing on the roadways is drivers going too fast.

The project will include putting resources into extra enforcement on West Valley roadways that are considered by police to be major trouble spots.

