Valley Metro seeks community input for connecting major expansion projects

PHOENIX — It’s all aboard for major light rail expansion in the Valley.

“These are going to happen,” Juliana Vasquez-Keating, with Valley Metro said.

Two major projects are close to starting construction. First up is the Capitol Extension project, connecting downtown to the copper dome.

“We are hoping to start construction next year, we are getting final design input, and we really want to know how the two projects will connect," Vasquez-Keating said.

Then, the I-10 West Extension looks to put the light rail on the median of the I-10, going out west to Desert Sky Mall and the Talking Stick Amphitheater.

They're funded by a mix of state and federal funds, as well as through voter-approved ballot measures like T2050.

To figure out the connection for the two projects, Valley Metro is asking the public for help. On Saturday, they held the first of two community meetings about how the two projects will connect around the State Capitol building.

“I bike, and ride light rail everywhere, my number one priority is making it go as fast as possible," James Graef, who attended the meeting, said.

Graef placed multiple sticky notes on potential design maps, considering the impacts of each of the connection options.

“My favorite design is that one which goes to the north," Graef said. "This one will be the fastest alternative so I am advocating for that one.”

No matter which way the tracks go, the projects ultimately will expand the light rail map from Mesa to West Phoenix, connecting the valley for years to come.

“Public transit can be used by multiple generations, so that’s why it’s important to bring more options to our residents," District 7 Councilmember Anna Hernandez said.

There’s another community meeting on Thursday, May 8 at Neighborhood Ministries at 1929 W. Fillmore Street. You can also submit comments online through June 2 here.