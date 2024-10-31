Valley homeowners go all-out for Halloween as police share best safety tips

Complete with scarecrows, a skeleton on a motorcycle, and jumping ghouls, the Patchetts spared no expense in trying to scare trick-or-treaters this year.

They've slowly been adding to their homemade haunted house — located on 50th Street and Virginia, south of Thomas Road — for five years.

“It started out inside the house, then it has grown to be our entire garage and front driveway," J.P. Patchett said.

Trick-or-treaters must brave all the scares to get their candy, but there's also a "kiddie area" for Halloween fun for everyone.

"It's very rewarding to see everyone happy and smiling about it," Patchett said, noting that they had more than 100 trick-or-treaters come through their haunted house last year.

As they put the finishing touches on their haunted house, the city of Phoenix is urging all of us to think about safety too, especially when driving on residential streets.

“Just be aware of your surroundings, aware there’s going to be more adults out with their kids trick-or-treating," Jorge Riveros with the Street Transportation Department said.

Some tips for drivers are to turn your headlights on even earlier in the day, don't speed by cars pulling over to park, and to take it slow in neighborhoods.

“We’re a ‘Vision Zero’ city - we want to make sure that continues on that trend, that we’re moving toward zero fatalities and zero serious injuries,” Riveros said.

With Halloween falling on a weekday and the sun setting earlier, some people will be coming home from work just as kids head out.

Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin says pedestrians also play an important role in street safety.

“Talk about using glow sticks, flashlights, or even a reflective sticker on your shoe that doesn’t affect your costume look, but helps people see you better at night," Bolin said.

For any adults planning to go to Halloween parties, Scottsdale PD says they and other departments will have extra DUI enforcement.

People should make a plan to get home safely and never get behind the wheel while impaired.

“These collisions with impaired drivers can have serious consequences, and we don’t want anyone's Halloween weekend to turn into a horror story," Bolin said.