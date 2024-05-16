City of Phoenix releases annual 'Vision Zero' report

PHOENIX, AZ — A new report from the City of Phoenix details the city's effort to reduce traffic-related deaths.

Under the Vision Zero program, the city is aiming to reduce traffic deaths to zero by 2050.

"It's ambitious as it should be," said Joe Brown, the city's Street Transportation Director. "Some places we're hitting the mark and some places we have some work to do."

The report said the city saw a decrease in serious crashes but an increase in deadly ones.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there were more than 300 traffic deaths in Phoenix in 2022.

Brown told ABC15 the city is going to prioritize fixing the most dangerous roadways.

"Those roadways that have had a greater number of crashes, injuries and fatalities and we're focusing on those first," he said.

Brown previously managed a Vision Zero program in New York and said they were able to decrease fatalities by 30%.

He said some of the efforts here won't pay off for a few more years but is optimistic it will reduce deaths in the end despite a growing population.

