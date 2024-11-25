Three motorcyclists killed Sunday, driver suspected of DUI, north of Tombstone

Two motorcyclists from Maricopa and one from Glendale are dead after a crash Sunday north of Tombstone, Arizona.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said at about 6 p.m. they were alerted to a four-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 80 at milepost 308.

A red Infinity SUV was traveling east on SR-80 when the driver crossed the center-striped median and crashed into three motorcycles, according to DPS.

Two of the riders died at the scene. They have been identified as 37-year-old Anthony Odell Davis of Maricopa and 40-year-old Bennie Melvin Eugene Dansby of Glendale. A third rider was taken to a hospital where he died. He is identified as 55-year-old James Maurice Samuel of Maricopa.

The driver of the Infinity has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Huachuca. DPS says impairment is suspected and criminal charges may be filed once the investigation is completed.