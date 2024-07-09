Tempe releases new safety corridors in effort to reduce serious, deadly crashes

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe has announced its newest Safety Corridor areas where officers will be more strictly enforcing traffic laws for the next several months.

The safety corridor schedule is part of its Vision Zero Action Plan, which emphasizes the enforcement of traffic laws in hopes of cutting down on serious crashes.

Last year, four Safety Corridors were in place for the entire year, but this year, the city is implementing the corridors on a rotating schedule. Officials will focus on four different corridors that will change every three months.

According to the city, for July through September 2024, the corridors are:

McClintock Drive – Apache Boulevard to Rio Salado Parkway

48 th Street – Broadway Road to Southern Avenue

Street – Broadway Road to Southern Avenue Baseline Road – McClintock Drive to State Route 101

Warner Road – Interstate 10 to Priest Drive

Drivers will see yellow and black signage in the corridors.

The Safety Corridors are chosen based on which areas have more crashes that result in serious injuries or deaths.

The city of Tempe has been looking for solutions with its Vision Zero campaign. This is a goal of zero deaths from traffic crashes.

Operation Safe Roads has covered its efforts since 2018 when it became the first city in Arizona to be recognized as a Vision Zero spot.

Aiming low for "zero" lives lost in Tempe

The City of Phoenix also has a “Vision Zero” program with the goal of zero traffic deaths by 2050. In May, Phoenix released its annual report. Click here to see what the results were in Phoenix, according to data.

