Tempe bike club celebrates new planned bridge over the Salt River

TEMPE — Continuing to invest in their 'Vision Zero' initiative, the City of Tempe finally has funding for a long awaited second pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Salt River.

The bridge will be placed just a quarter-mile west of the McClintock Drive bridge and complete an over six-mile off-street loop of Tempe Town Lake.

“Up until now there hasn’t been any way to do a nice loop around the lake," Jack Ketcham, the president of the Tempe Bicycle Acton Group said.

Tempe Bicycle Action Group organizes group rides around Tempe and advocates for safer ways for bicyclists to get around town.

Ketcham says once the project is done they can bypass the busy McClintock Road bridge and go under Loop 202 just to get back to the path on the other side of the river. He says the bridge is a long time coming.

“The last time they had public meetings about this was in 2018. So we’re thrilled to see it’s coming here now," Ketcham said.

Tempe’s Transportation Director Eric Iverson says it wasn’t so easy to get the $25 million needed to build it.

“Projects like this are major capital investments, cities can’t typically do this on their own," Iverson said.

Congressman Greg Stanton was able to help, securing the funding for this project from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

“This will allow them to have [a] unique urban recreation experience," Rep. Stanton said. "It’s great for the local folks and also will help with tourism as well.”

Also helping with the city’s 'Vision Zero' plan to have no deadly or serious injury crashes in Tempe.

“Giving people increased numbers of off-road, safe corridors to walk and bike on," Iverson said.

Back on the bike path, Ketcham says they’re already making big plans for when the project is complete.

“I want to see some of our group rides going over the bridge," Ketcham said. "Just super excited to have a nice loop going around the lake."

The city hopes construction can start in late 2026 or early 2027.