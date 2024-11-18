Signs mark the places where people lost their lives on Tempe streets

TEMPE, AZ — More than 20 signs have been placed along streets in Tempe to remember people who have lost their lives on the road.

November 17 marked 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims' and the 'Vision Zero' city wants to make sure the people who died on their streets are not forgotten.

In 2023, 24 people lost their lives on Tempe streets and signs were placed where the incidents occurred.

Catherine Hollow hopes these signs serve as a reminder to anyone using the roads to stay alert.

“'How sad, someone died.' Hopefully, that is someone’s first reaction," Hollow said. "Then, 'Wow I have to be careful with driving here and other places.'”

Tempe Police says being aware on the roads is especially important as we get closer to the holidays.

“These streets are going to be more and more congested," Sergeant Brian Cook said. "Slow down.”

Tempe's traffic deaths are on pace to be lower this year, but still not zero. Fifteen people have lost their lives so far in 2024.