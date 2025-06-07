South Phoenix celebrates light rail expansion, connecting communities after years of construction

PHOENIX — A day decades in the making arrived in South Phoenix as the first light rail trains departed from the Central and Baseline station.

Over 1,000 community members gathered to celebrate the milestone that many say will transform transportation in the area. Some attendees even brought homemade signs to honor family members who work for the light rail system.

"We are holding signs for our Tia, she drives the light rail and she has been driving the light rail for 25 years, since it opened," said Lindsay who lives in south Phoenix.

Lindsay believes the expansion will benefit the entire community.

"I believe the expansion will do justice for the people out here. Providing opportunities to get downtown, and also for people downtown to come down here," Lindsay said.

While the new transportation option was cause for celebration, others expressed relief that the years-long construction project has finally concluded.

"Yeah, construction hasn't been that great," said Monica, who lives in South Phoenix.

During the construction phase, many local businesses faced challenges as street closures made access difficult. Congressman Greg Stanton acknowledged these hardships but emphasized the long-term benefits.

"They had to be patient during the construction phase but now they're going to get the benefit of it so this is a great day in our community," Stanton said.

The expansion adds over 5 miles of rail to the Valley Metro system and is expected to bring more than 8,000 new riders to the light rail.

Mayor Gallego says after today’s celebration, more expansion projects remain a priority.

"We have heard from the west side, they are ready to see light rail roll up, so we celebrate but don't stop working," Gallego said.