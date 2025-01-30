Phoenix businesses express concern over continued light rail expansion

PHOENIX — The first train will cross the Salt River Bridge along the new South Central Light Rail extension on Wednesday afternoon. However, a Phoenix group is speaking out against the continued expansion of the Valley Metro light rail, saying it is causing more harm than good.

Stand Up For South Phoenix condemned an exclusive celebration of this expansion Wednesday, saying those involved in the light rail project are not focusing on the right things.

“We are watching politicians celebrate while businesses and families in South Phoenix are suffering,” said Andrew Richwine, Vice Chair of the Valley Metro Construction Advisory Board (CAB) South and a member of Stand Up for South Phoenix, in a press release. “This project was supposed to bring economic opportunity, but for many residents and business owners, it has done the exact opposite.”

The City of Phoenix says it is entering the final phases of construction, which is now at 95%.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke spoke with some people impacted by the light rail expansion and what's next for the public transit system.