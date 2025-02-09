Scottsdale walkers celebrate the new underpasses helping them avoid crossing a busy intersection

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — In Arizona, according to ADOT crash statistics, eight pedestrians and bicyclists are involved in car crashes every day.

In the City of Scottsdale, the intersection of Chaparral and Hayden roads is right next to two major parks. On the Green Belt trail, walkers, joggers, and bicyclists had to cross the busy streets to get to the other side of the path.

Now, a third underpass project is completed, and everyone can continue on the trail without ever having to cross the surface streets.

“We’ve been watching and waiting for when this would open," Shelby Rainey said. "And this is my first time navigating it and I’m very excited.”

The tunnel connects Chaparral and Camelback parks. The now three underpasses create a near loop of the intersection letting everyone avoid dealing with the traffic.

New parents Dan and Dania are on a walk with their new five-month-old baby. They had been patiently waiting for the project here to finish up.

"[Construction] was still going on when she was a few months and we were having to cross the street, and I was a little nervous," Dania Gold said.

Construction did shut down the entire intersection for months, but on the trails, many said it was a short-term inconvenience to get a long-term safety improvement.

“This is so much better, and it was worth the wait, we’ll get our good use out of it," Rainey said.