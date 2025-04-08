Scottsdale to vote on scrapping planned roundabout, decision would risk $31 million in federal funding

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A high-risk intersection in North Scottsdale has sparked years of debate and has the Scottsdale City Council going round and round again.

A vote set for Tuesday night could determine whether the city moves forward with a controversial roundabout or changes course, which risks millions in federal funding.

The intersection at Scottsdale Road and Dynamite Boulevard is currently being rebuilt as part of a $43.6 million project to improve a two-mile stretch of roadway between Jomax and Dixileta drives. The project includes new medians, drainage upgrades, sidewalks, and bike lanes. But it's the multi-lane roundabout planned for Dynamite that’s become the biggest sticking point.

The roundabout portion of the project is funded by a $31 million federal grant, part of the city’s long-term plan to improve traffic flow and safety.

According to city engineers, roundabouts like this one have been shown to reduce severe crashes by as much as 66%.

But some people want the city to abandon the roundabout and replace it with a traditional signalized intersection.

Councilmembers and residents argue that roundabouts are confusing, unpredictable, and they fear a new one would make traffic worse.

“I think they’re dangerous,” one Scottsdale resident told ABC15. “People don’t really know when to yield, who goes first, who goes last… It’s just uncontrolled chaos.”

To avoid losing the money, the city says it’s exploring a funding swap that would allow Scottsdale to move the federal money to other approved projects — but not without consequences.

According to city documents, the swap would likely delay improvements to the Carefree Highway corridor and cancel the planned roundabout at Raintree Drive and Northsight Boulevard.