Phoenix leaders approve speed limit changes throughout the city

PHOENIX — Watch for the speed limit sign when driving around Phoenix!

City leaders have approved a series of speed limit changes throughout the city.

The majority of the reductions are due to road and traffic conditions in the areas impacted.

Some of the changes include:



Tatum Boulevard from Mayo Blvd. to Deer Valley Dr. will have the speed limit reduced from 45 to 40 mph.



from Mayo Blvd. to Deer Valley Dr. will have the speed limit reduced from 45 to 40 mph. Estrella Drive from SR-202 to 51st Avenue will have the speed limit changed to 35 mph.



from SR-202 to 51st Avenue will have the speed limit changed to 35 mph. Oak Street from 24th Street to 32nd Street will have the speed limit lowered to 30 from 35 miles per hour.

For the full list of speed limit changes, click here.