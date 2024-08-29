Phoenix city officials look at bringing back red-light cameras

PHOENIX — Could red-light cameras in Phoenix make a comeback?

A Phoenix committee on traffic safety is considering bringing them back as a tool to make the city’s streets safer.

A dozen red-light cameras across Phoenix were put in place in 2001 and removed in 2019. City officials have discussed bringing them back in the years since, including just last year.

From 2014 to 2021 Phoenix counted 144 deaths and nearly 11,000 injuries as a result of red light running, according to data presented in October 2023.

Recently, the city hired the University of Arizona to look at the program's success.

According to those researchers, there was a 28% decrease in crashes involving injuries or deaths at intersections with red-light cameras.

When asked if red light cameras were coming back, a spokesperson for the City of Phoenix sent ABC15 the following statement:

"Our staff is working to identify potential options for automated enforcement, which will include outreach to peer cities. There was some discussion during last week’s Vision Zero Community Advisory Committee meeting this when the U of A study was presented."

Learn more about the new push by some city leaders who want to bring the controversial cameras back in the video player above.