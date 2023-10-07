Could red light cameras return to Phoenix?

PHOENIX — Phoenix got rid of its red light cameras several years ago, but talks over possibly bringing them back are picking up.

A city council subcommittee is looking at bringing back the cameras as a way to help improve traffic safety. Phoenix had them until 2019. But, the cameras were even controversial then.

“I really think they should take them down,” said one driver.

"Every time people see a red light camera, they are more aware of their speed and surroundings,” said another driver.

An analysis from 2019 of Phoenix's red light camera program revealed a nearly 31% reduction in red light running crashes and a 30% drop in injuries and fatalities from drivers running red lights.

"It seemed every day I get a notification on a traffic fatality and what we know is we have to change driver behavior and we do that when people know there are repercussions for their actions,” said Phoenix Councilor Kevin Robinson.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tracked just over 900 fatalities caused by red-light runners in 2020.

Places like Scottsdale and Paradise Valley credit their red light cameras for reducing crashes.

But, at least one Phoenix city council member is not sure he wants them in his city. He looks at the past and sees what might still be present.

"If that was an issue a few years ago, I don't know why that would not be an issue going forward and it is going to be more of an issue if you increase the camera by 10 times,” said Phoenix Councilor Jim Waring.

A spokesperson for the city told ABC15 the red light cameras are only being discussed at this point.

The subcommittee will meet on the issue again in late October.