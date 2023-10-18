Phoenix City Council Subcommittee discusses bringing back Red Light Cameras

From 2014 to 2021 Phoenix counted 144 deaths and nearly 11,000 injuries as a result of red light running, according to data presented Wednesday. It's a problem that's continued. Councilwoman Debra Stark recounted a crash involving a motorcycle earlier this year.

“I'm not even sure if the motorcyclist survived but he was in really bad shape and a week before that we had a pedestrian hit at 7th Street and Greenway. So, something's got to give," she said.

The frustration has led to talk of potential action. The city is now considering bringing back red light cameras or similar technology.

Red light cameras first arrived in Phoenix in 2001 and were installed at 12 locations before the city let the camera company's contract expire in 2019. City data shows intersections with the cameras saw a nearly 31% reduction in red light crashes - but it didn’t help the overall numbers.

Citywide collisions increased by 15% and saw nearly a 4% increase in injuries and fatalities during the same time frame.

In the early 2000s Phoenix Police Department says there were more than 130 police units focused on traffic violations. Now that number is down to 40.

“There aren't as many as they were in the past so to say they're stretched thin is an understatement,” said Assistant Police Chief Sean Kennedy.

The city would plan to use a formula of red-light crashes and fatalities to determine where cameras would be placed. The hope is the cameras are educational more than punitive.

“While at the same time not making the learning curve very expensive and difficult, so it may mean for us to have a period of time to have a warning,” said councilmember Kesha Hodge Washington.

It’s a data-driven approach - some wished would've been more prevalent when the cameras went away in 2019.

“It's shifted a bit,” said council member Laura Pastor. “Because of that now we're collecting data and now we're looking at different pieces and making sound decisions.”

In addition to added safety - the hope is this could ease some of the burden on police. A final proposal will be brought before the full council in the future.