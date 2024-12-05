Phoenix celebrates 100th pedestrian crossing light, says there's more work to do

PHOENIX — In recent years, Arizona has ranked near the bottom in the nation for pedestrian safety. In 2022, a Governor's Highway Safety Association study showed Arizona was the second deadliest state for pedestrians, only behind New Mexico.

In Phoenix, the city is continuing to invest in "high intensity activated crosswalks," known as "HAWKS," to help you cross safely.

At the crossing, only pedestrians can activate the streetlight. Once the button is pressed, the stoplight illuminates and cars must come to a stop. Cars can then only proceed when safe to do so on flashing reds.

"Sadly we have been a leader in pedestrian fatalities and red light fatalities," Vice Mayor Debra Stark said. "We can change that, and this is how we're going to change it."

The "HAWK" lights are now all over the city. The 100th "HAWK" at 18th Street and McDowell was marked by a ceremonial first crossing, including Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix City Council members.

The first "HAWK" was installed in 2009, according to the street transportation department, and more and more are being activated every month. Over the last five years, the number of them has doubled from 50 to 100.

"What we're finding is there's reduced pedestrian incidents at those locations because pedestrians can cross the road safely," street department director Brandy Kelso said.

Data backs that up, as a federal government study showed a 70% decrease in pedestrian crashes after "HAWK" signals were installed. However, the study also warned the lights may not be as effective if they are overused.

Bicyclists like Abby Tomich also say they feel safer crossing here with the light.

She said she came to celebrate this milestone but also wants to continue to push city leaders to make the streets safer.

"There's always more that we can do, but this is a step in the right direction," Tomich said. "Because each life we lose on the streets is somebody who doesn't come back home to their family."

The Street Transportation Department says they'll be installing the 101st "HAWK" at 7th Avenue and Colter in January.

You can see a map of all the 'HAWKS' in Phoenix here.