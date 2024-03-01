OSR: Tempe police crackdown on traffic violations

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department has launched a 10-week project to catch drivers breaking the law.

A spokesperson with the department told ABC15 the focus is on Rural Road. However, officers are making stops throughout the city.

“Really, anywhere from the Chandler border to the Scottsdale border to conduct enforcement and education and stops along there," said Tempe Sgt. Ryan Cook.

According to Cook, officers have made more than 1,300 stops as part of the operation.

Depending on the severity of the offense, violators could receive a ticket or a warning.

"Some of them may get educated, released and let go, some may be issued citations and some may be issued multiple citations," he said.

Meanwhile, students from Arizona State University told ABC15 they've seen their fair share of speeders when walking to campus.

“Student safety is very big so it would be really nice if they could crack down on (speeding)," said Joey Forgione.

Kaitlyn Lanese, another student, agreed. “I feel like there’s definitely a lot of speeding," she said.

"I’ve been crossing before and there’s been people turning left and I’ve been almost hit so many times," she added.

Cook told ABC15 that the project has been a success in his opinion. "It's been effective because of the positive input from the community.," he said. "We have to take that input and do good moving forward."

The department told ABC15 there were 27 traffic incidents last year where someone was seriously injured and 24 traffic incidents where someone died.

Cook said even after Operation Slow Down is done, officers will continue to work with other departments through their Vision Zero initiative which looks to reduce the number of traffic incidents resulting in serious injury or death.