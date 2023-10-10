Tempe mom encouraging safety in numbers with 'Bike Bus' to school

TEMPE, AZ — There can be strength in numbers and an East Valley mother is trying to make the commute to school a community affair.

Kendra Flory is encouraging her neighbors to trade in four wheels for two and a seatbelt for a helmet with a "Bike Bus" as a group every month.

Some Tempe students are pedaling their way to school, while their parents hope it will pedal progress forward when it comes to rider safety.

"Tempe has good bike infrastructure," Flory explained. "But we do have some work to do."

Flory had reached out to ABC15 Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson and the Operation Safe Roads team to let her know what was happening in her neighborhood near Mill and Southern avenues.

"Parents don't feel comfortable letting their kids just bike to and from school, necessarily, because of the amount of vehicle congestion we have on College, as well as the speed that traffic goes," Flory explained.

So, about a year ago, Flory and her neighbor began gathering with kids and parents for the ride to and from school.

"With this group ride, we can provide a little more support to parents and kids so that we feel safer getting to school this way," Flory said.

Along for the ride is Valley dad Andrew Whitcomb. He thinks the more riders out there, the safer his little speed-racer son will be.

"Cars will get used to people being on the road with them and hopefully make it just a more pleasant experience," Whitcomb said.

Flory thinks Tempe can keep riding toward its safety goal, wondering if lowering speed limits or barriered bike lanes could be a way to help too. But in the meantime, she is still focused on what she can do right outside her own front door and the community who has banded together.

"People are out there biking to and from work and school every day - no matter what, because of their desire or because of their situation," Flory said. "And what we want is for the biking to be safe for everybody to do."

The Bike Bus in the Broadmor Neighborhood happens every month but, in a few weeks, they will also be participating in the 4th Annual Walk, Bike and Roll to School. This is a nationwide push, and this will include city leaders and the Tempe Bicycle Action Group.

Interested in participating?

Click here for information on the Broadmor Neighborhood group.

Click here for information on the 4th Annual Walk, Bike and Roll to School.

