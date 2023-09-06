Tempe looking for public input as they make improvements for bicyclists

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe is asking for public input as they work to make the city friendlier for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The city is planning to add three miles of improvements along Kyrene Road, Roosevelt Street, and Farmer Avenue, between University Drive and Baseline Road.

Those improvements include bicycling facilities, street-crossing treatments, lighting, landscaping, ADA and sidewalk improvements, and more, according to the city.

“The improvements will provide a more comfortable and accessible bike and pedestrian corridor with direct connections to regional destinations like Kiwanis and Clark parks, Western Canal, Alameda Drive Streetscape, and downtown Tempe,” the city said in a press release.

The project will be funded through Tempe's dedicated Transit Tax and other grants.

Public meetings will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at noon and from 6-7 p.m. at Childsplay Theatre Company (900 S. Mitchell Dr.).

Once a design is approved, which is expected to be completed next year, construction is slated to begin by 2025.

The city of Chandler is also making changes to its bicycling opportunities.

The city will better link current trails, add crossing signals, and connect more areas of the city for safer and quieter bicycle access.

Both cities, along with a few other cities in the Valley, scored low in a recent survey ranking safety and accessibility for bike riders.

