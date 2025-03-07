Off-roaders say radio equipment is essential for trail safety

In Arizona, off-roading is one of the most popular outdoor activities. With the high numbers of people out on the trails, there are also well over 100 crashes a year in the state.

In an emergency, every second counts, and most off-roading trails have limited to no cell service. So when Mike Fissel leads one of the hundreds of group rides he’s done as the founder of Arizona-based Jeep Expeditions Club, safety always comes first.

“In areas like this, you get separated by dust. If you’ve got 15-20 vehicles, you could be separated by miles," Fissel said. "With the radios, you can talk clearly (for) five, six, seven miles no problem on the trail."

Fissel's Jeep is covered in antennas. Drivers riding with him can alert others of trail hazards, if their vehicle breaks down, or if they get separated from the group.

"With a 50-watt radio, talking for 25 miles is usually not an issue on the trails," Fissel said.

Vasil Sivilov used to go off-road without radio equipment in his Jeep. A few years ago, he almost got stuck after a crash in the Arizona wilderness.

“After that, I was like, I don’t care how much it costs," Sivilov said. "I had no communication, I would have been done.”

KNXV

While all the antennas and tech can look intimidating and expensive, Fissel says even buying a simple radio, which can cost less than $50, can be life-saving in an emergency.

“On Four Peaks, there’s a repeater up there. I can reach that with this walkie-talkie and reach 1,500 miles just by hitting that repeater,” Fissel said.

Check out free OHV safety resources provided by the state here.