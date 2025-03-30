Maryvale community, city leaders celebrate Grand Canalscape as new path forward

In Arizona, there’s anaverage of one pedestrian or bicyclist involved in a crash with cars every day. A part of it’s Vision Zero initiative, the City of Phoenix Grand Canalscape project hopes to make getting outside safer for walkers and bikers.

That project hit another milestone in Maryvale on Saturday as over 100 community members celebrated four new miles of path in their neighborhood.

The ceremonies included a ribbon cutting and first crossing of the pedestrian bridge. District 5 Councilwoman Betty Guardado said it’s an important step for investment in Phoenix west of the I-17.

“These are working class communities and sometimes it’s a lot easier to come and exercise here rather than get a gym membership with the economy the way that it is,” Guardado said.

Funding from the Salt River Project and grant money helped the city complete this $20 million project.

“We provided 80% of the funding, $18 million, to make the upgrades for the path and make it usable for the community," Leslie Meyers with the Salt River Project said.

Maryvale bicyclists like Elizabeth Aguilar also celebrated the canal's safety features.

“Well now that they have the HAWK light here, I feel safer.”

Over 100 "HAWK" lights have been installed in Phoenix. The pedestrian activated streetlights were a priority for bringing this project together.

“We’ve put in almost six HAWK lights along this path so people can get across those busy streets safer," Phoenix Street Transportation Department director Brandy Kelso said.

Another big upgrade is lights along the whole Canalscape, not only making the path safer but accessible in the summer when it’s too hot during the day.

‘It’s just great to be here today and see so much community enthusiasm. We also put in some extra park amenities and they’re already getting great use," Mayor Kate Gallego said.

Community members like Donald Aguilar said the project is not just a path for people, but a path forward for Maryvale as a whole.

“The bridge joining the two communities together, it's just all positivity here today," Aguilar said.

There’s now 16 miles of path along the Grand Canalscape. With one more phase to complete, the city will add a few more miles in the near future.