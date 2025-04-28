MAP: Photo enforcement cameras coming to more than a dozen Tempe intersections

TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe is adding photo enforcement cameras to major intersections, which will begin taking photos in May.

According to the city, 14 cameras will capture images of drivers who are speeding and running red lights beginning on May 7.

Four mobile units are also being deployed across the city.

See the interactive map below for the list of photo radar locations, according to the city:

"Studies show the technology works: according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, they can reduce crashes by more than 50%. A study from Lee Engineering (commissioned by the City of Scottsdale) found that speed-related crashes fell by 65% at Scottsdale’s intersections with photo enforcement cameras. Overall, collisions dropped by about 23%," the city said in a press release, citing the efficiency of these cameras.

City officials say there will be a 30-day warning period before traffic tickets will be issued for all violations.

Beginning June 5, any vehicle captured speeding or running a red light will receive a civil citation with a fine of $250. Running a red light while speeding will be a second citation, and criminal charges could apply to excessive speeds.

Officials say the intersections were chosen based on whether they are major arterial intersections; if there were at least three serious or deadly crashes from 2018-2022; intersections with the highest crash rates; and intersections with the greatest disparity between posted and documented speeds.