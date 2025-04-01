Local collision repair shop offers tips for National Car Care Month

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — In Arizona, there are nearly eight million registered vehicles. April is National Car Care Month, and a local business owner is encouraging drivers to take the proper steps to avoid becoming his next customer.

“If you slam on your brakes and your tires aren’t new or operable, it’s going to take you longer to stop," Oscar Granado, the owner of Scottsdale Collision Center, said. "That’s the difference in you stopping safely or ending up in one of my shops.”

Granado's lot is full of cars that look a little worse for wear. He says, at any time, his team is working on about 20 cars, with an inventory of around 100 waiting for repairs.

He says distracted driving — and driving cars that aren't properly maintained — are two of the biggest reasons he gets business.

"We see a lot of the damages with people not being safe driving, being distracted with their phones," Granado says.

He says preventative maintenance can be the difference between ending up in his shop and still being out on the road.

"Surprisingly, there are a lot of cars with really bad tires. People think the car will perform the same with used versus new tires and that's not the case," Granado said.

Maintenance like replacing brakes and tires can cost hundreds of dollars. Granado says it can be a lot of money, but nothing compared to the costs you'll face if you get in a crash.

"If you're talking about a car that got in a full front-end collision, you're talking about $8,000 - $15,000 worth of damage," Granado said.

Many auto repair shops offer free tire and brake inspections. AAA also has a list of ten things you can do at home to maintain your car.

Granado says if you see, hear, or feel something wrong, get it checked — even if that means he gets less business.

“I want to make sure you're in a safe car, so when I’m driving around in my car with my family, you don’t hit me due to negligence in maintaining your vehicle. That’s more important than getting business through the door,” Granado said.