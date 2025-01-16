Hikers say bicyclists go 'excessively fast' on this Phoenix mixed-use nature path

PHOENIX — It’s prime time to get outside in Arizona and there are over 200 miles of trails to enjoy throughout the city of Phoenix alone.

But on the Dreamy Draw Bikeway in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, hikers and walkers say the bicyclists treat the path like a raceway.

“I think they ride excessively fast for a multiple-use area," Ron Moses said.

Even though it's called a 'bikeway', the path is for both bicyclists and pedestrians.

Celeste Reinert came to the park with her family just after New Year's, but their day trip soon turned into a nightmare when her 3-year-old grandson was hit by a person on a bike.

“We saw a bike coming, they were going pretty fast," Reinert said. "He jammed his brakes on but he ended up hitting him and he broke his leg in two places.”

She says he was hit at the bikeway access point from the parking lot at the end of Northern Avenue.

This spot has many people going in different directions, from using the pavilion for water and bathrooms, getting to and from their cars, or stopping to look at a trail map.

Only a small part of the bikeway is painted to warn riders, and many would like to see the path painted to help separate the walkers from bicyclists.

“That would be not too expensive and provide safe lanes for people to enjoy it," Scott Flitton said.

Even though she enjoys getting out into nature, Reinert says she doesn't plan on walking in the Dreamy Draw Recreation Area again.

“I don’t know how you can safely do that with bicyclists going that fast and pedestrians right in the middle of them," Reinert said.

ABC15 reached out to the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department on this issue and we are still waiting to hear back.