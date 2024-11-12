Half-cent transportation tax to continue through 2045 in Maricopa County

Proposition 479 passing means a half-cent tax funding transportation projects in the Valley will continue for the next two decades.

“It’s a good day for every city in Maricopa County, and the state, that this has passed," Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said.

Hartke is also a chairman of the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). MAG projects the funding will add over 300 miles of highway lanes and over 40 miles of public transportation to Maricopa County.

“This will continue to poise us well to have some of the best transportation commute times across the nation as a big city," Hartke said.

One highly anticipated project is State Route 30, a relieving highway that will go through West Valley cities and run parallel to Interstate 10.

“Instead of those residents having to travel to the I-10, in the future they can just take SR-30 to get to Phoenix and get back home," John Raeder with the City of Buckeye said.

Raeder says the continuation of this funding is important to areas like the West Valley which is continuing to grow at high rates.

“Our residents have recognized how important road improvements, freeway improvements, and transit is to continued growth and success of our region,” Raeder said.

With growth, there’s also uncertainty about what the future transportation challenges will be in the Valley.

Prop 479 puts money away to help solve whatever issues may come up over the next 20 years of funding.

“I’m excited that we put placeholders in this plan to serve the needs of what transportation will be," Hartke said.

A full map where you can see the planned improvements near where you live can be found here.