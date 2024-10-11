Drivers still getting used to Broadway Curve changes as construction continues

Eventually, your Valley commute involving the Broadway Curve will be safe and smooth. Some drivers are feeling the growing pains of major changes to one of the state’s most traveled areas.

The Broadway Curve is a stretch of road along Interstate 10 that connects the growing southeast Valley, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and the US 60 to central and west Phoenix.

If you’re not familiar with how it’s changed recently – it can catch you, even your GPS off guard.

That’s what happened to Cody Pullan.

He said the closures and construction on State Route 143 had him “stressed” as he tried to navigate leaving Sky Harbor ahead of Friday’s ASU home football game.

“I exit where it says to, and I’m not at all where I’m supposed to be. It says it’s supposed to be x amount of lanes and they’re closed,” he said.

ADOT says construction continues along the Broadway Curve with a completion date set for early 2025.

However, like any major project, we’re told that could change with unexpected delays.

The project is in the last of its four scheduled phases.

What has been done will take some getting used to for everyday commuters like Tim Shiffer.

”I understand it, but it gives me anxiety,” he said.

In August, ADOT opened up new westbound collector distributor roads between Baseline Road and 40th Street. An effort to alleviate traditional Interstate 10 traffic for those looking to get on SR 143, US 60, Broadway road or 40th Street.

ABC15 learned Friday, that eastbound collector distributor roads in the same area are expected to open up to drivers in early November.

”The first time you go through it, you make a mistake and you turn around to try and figure something out”

Once the project is completed, I-10 within the Broadway Curve Improvement Project will include additional travel lanes and an additional HOV lane in both directions through the area.