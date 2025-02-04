DPS stepping up traffic enforcement in I-17 work zone north of Phoenix

In an effort to crack down on work-zone speeders, the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are stepping up enforcement along Interstate 17.

ADOT has been widening the highway between Anthem Way and Sunset Point since September 2022, and the speed limit was lowered in the 23-mile work zone to 65 mph.

State Trooper Martin Sotelo says even though it has been a work zone for over two years, not all drivers are getting the message.

KNXV

“Driving is one of the most monotonous things we are doing, but it is also one of the most dangerous things we are doing," Sotelo said. "We want everyone to make it home safely."

While speeding is dangerous for drivers, it's also dangerous for road workers.

“They are doing us a tremendous favor by improving the roadway we all use. I would hate for something to happen to them just because someone is trying to get somewhere quicker," Sotelo said.

ADOT data shows Arizona is averaging 12 deaths a year in work zones.

If you're ticketed in a work zone, the price will be higher, as fines are doubled.