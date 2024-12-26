Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes Loop 303 near Peoria Avenue

PEORIA, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on Loop 303 in the West Valley.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, DPS officials say a pedestrian was possibly picking up a ladder in the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle.

It happened just south of Peoria Avenue.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes are closed as an investigation remains ongoing.