Watch Now
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes Loop 303 near Peoria Avenue

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Loop 303 and Cactus Road ped crash 12-26-24
Posted
and last updated

PEORIA, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on Loop 303 in the West Valley.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, DPS officials say a pedestrian was possibly picking up a ladder in the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle.

It happened just south of Peoria Avenue.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes are closed as an investigation remains ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo