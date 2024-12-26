Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes Loop 303 near Peoria Avenue

PEORIA, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on Loop 303 in the West Valley.
Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, DPS officials say a pedestrian was possibly picking up a ladder in the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle.
It happened just south of Peoria Avenue.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southbound lanes are closed as an investigation remains ongoing.
Loop 303 southbound is CLOSED in Peoria.
The closure is due to a crash at Peoria Ave.
