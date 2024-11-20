Crash first responders say distracted drivers put them in danger on Arizona roadways

PHOENIX — The first responders who rush to the scene of a crash often help save lives. The agencies who answer our emergency calls remind us they’re also at risk.

“We had a trooper, Tim Huffman, who was killed," Arizona Department of Public Safety Sergeant Eric Andrews said. "He was still in his vehicle but he was killed by a driver who wasn’t paying attention.”

On 'Crash Responder Safety Week', traffic safety officials are sharing what they'd like to see drivers keep in mind when they pass by the scene of a crash.

The Department of Health Services says from 2017 to 2023, ten Arizona first responders were hit and killed by vehicles.

Sergeant Andrews says troopers often see drivers distracted by crash scenes.

“Do not pick up your phone and try and get pictures or video of it," Andrews said. "Just try to get to your destination.”

In addition to law enforcement, the Arizona Department of Transportation's incident response team works to clear off the roadway after a crash.

They say simple measures are all it takes for drivers to keep them safe.

“The biggest thing is, when you see any emergency lights, just slow down," Michael Lang with ADOT said.

There have been over 283 crashes involving first responders at crash scenes since 2020, according to ADOT.

Arizona's "Move Over" law requires drivers to move over one lane if they see flashing lights. If you're unable to safely move over, you must slow down.

The law was amended in 2021 to increase the penalty for first-time offenders to $275.