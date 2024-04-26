Arizona launches 'blue envelope' program to help autistic drivers navigate contact with officers

Arizona is launching a special “blue envelope” program aimed at helping autistic drivers stay safe when they navigate contact with law enforcement officers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says they are now offering special envelopes that hold important documents, like registration and insurance, and offer helpful tips.

FULL COVERAGE: OPERATION SAFE ROADS

“The envelope provides instructions for both the driver and officer to help guide effective communication, reduce the stress of the encounter, and ensure safety of all parties,” ADOT says.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The envelopes are available at all MVD offices statewide as of Thursday, April 25.

You do not need to provide any medical information at the time of pick-up and law enforcement will not keep any records or data about participants, according to officials.

To learn more, click here.