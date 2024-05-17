ADOT seeking public input on 5-year construction plan

PHOENIX — Drivers have the chance to weigh in on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s plan to improve roads around the state over the next 5 years.

ADOT says the proposed $7.9 billion tentative plan will improve highway pavement and bridge infrastructure throughout the state.

Here’s a break down of where the money would go:



$508 million in pavement projects on interstates 10, 17, and 40.

$690 million in pavement projects on other routes, including US 93 and 60, and state routes 64, 160, 260 and 347.

$170 million in bridge projects on the interstates.

$82 million on other routes.

ADOT says the program would also provide a total of $685 million over five years for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as intersection improvements, smart technology or adding shoulders.

$495 million would go to projects that widen highways or improve interchanges.

ADOT is hosting an in-person public meeting at Tucson city hall on Friday at 9 a.m.

You can attend virtually by clicking here. You can also provide online feedback from now until May 24.