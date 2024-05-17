Watch Now
ADOT seeking public input on 5-year construction plan

Nearly $8 billion is budgeted to be spent on Arizona highways
Nearly $8 billion will be spent on freeway construction projects across Arizona in the next several years. Now, ADOT is asking for public input on where specifically that money should be spent.
Posted at 7:39 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 10:39:30-04

PHOENIX — Drivers have the chance to weigh in on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s plan to improve roads around the state over the next 5 years.

ADOT says the proposed $7.9 billion tentative plan will improve highway pavement and bridge infrastructure throughout the state.

Here’s a break down of where the money would go:

  • $508 million in pavement projects on interstates 10, 17, and 40.
  • $690 million in pavement projects on other routes, including US 93 and 60, and state routes 64, 160, 260 and 347.
  • $170 million in bridge projects on the interstates.
  • $82 million on other routes.

ADOT says the program would also provide a total of $685 million over five years for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as intersection improvements, smart technology or adding shoulders.
$495 million would go to projects that widen highways or improve interchanges.

ADOT is hosting an in-person public meeting at Tucson city hall on Friday at 9 a.m.

You can attend virtually by clicking here. You can also provide online feedback from now until May 24.

