ADOT seeking driver feedback on the direction of several construction projects

The Arizona Department of Transportation is holding two more public meetings on their Five-Year Construction Program.

To attend the public meetings virtually, click here. They will be held on Friday, May 21, and Thursday, June 3, at 9 a.m.

If a commuter cannot attend the meeting but would still like to provide feedback, ADOT officials have these options listed on their website:



Complete an online comment form at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ADOTFiveYearPlan

Email: fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov

Call the bilingual phone line at 1-855-712-8530

Mail ADOT at: Attn: Daina Mann, c/o ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson, Room 179, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007

The plan includes upgrades to roads Operation Safe Roads has covered extensively.

ADOT says they plan to spend more than $328 million to widen the I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point for a smoother, safer commute to the high country.

ADOT looking at I-17 improvements

ABC15 spoke with the Arizona Department of Public Safety about the number of crashes in that area over the last few years. In 2017, DPS reported that there were 192 crashes on the I-17 between Anthem and Sunset Point. In 2018, there were 164 crashes.

"So the flex lanes will be designed so that there are ways to make reversible lanes when the traffic conditions warrant it," an ADOT spokesperson said. "We don't want traffic to get bottled up because that adds to frustration. It can be a problem if weather's bad - whether it's too hot or there's snow... we don't want people stuck out on the highways, so we want to have roadways that do allow for people to keep moving... that's safe in so many ways."

ADOT would also like to spend $41 million to widen the U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg.

This roadway has been named as one of the most dangerous in the nation for years.

In 2021, it avoided the list, but just a few weeks ago, it was the scene of a deadly collision. Two people were killed, and five others were injured, including a DPS trooper. On Thursday, another deadly collision occurred in the area.

"US 93 is a priority for a lot of reasons," the ADOT spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, a lot of people drive it without a lot of regard for personal safety or the safety of others and that's why you see these horrific crashes."

A list of the other projects ADOT is looking for driver feedback on is listed on their website:

The tentative 2022-2026 Transportation Facilities Construction Program includes:

$2.8 billion for highway projects in Greater Arizona.

$2.3 billion in voter-approved freeway investments in Maricopa County and $311 million in the Pima County region.

$131 million in airport capital improvements.

The $2.8 billion statewide highway portion of the program includes:



$1.8 billion in preservation projects, which include repaving highways, extending the life cycle of existing pavement, and repairing or reconstructing bridges.

More than $1 billion will go toward pavement preservation projects to extend the life of Arizona roadways and upgrade 581 lane miles from poor to good condition.

Another $407 million for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as smart technology or adding shoulders.

A total of $313.5 million proposed for state highway projects that add capacity, such as widening projects and new interchanges. Key projects in the tentative Five Year Program include:



More than $328 million to widen I-17 north of metro Phoenix between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.

$83 million to rebuild and widen the Gila River Bridge on I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

$70 million to construction for the I-40/US 93 West Kingman Interchange

$41 million to widen U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg.

To view the full plan from ADOT, click here.