DPS: Fatal collision on US-93 north of Wickenburg, DPS trooper involved

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is injured after being involved in a fatal crash north of Wickenburg Friday night.

Officials say the collision occurred at around 8:30 p.m. and it involved an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.

Troopers say the investigation is underway and further details surrounding this collision are unknown at this time.

US-93 northbound is closed north of Wickenburg and officials say to avoid the area if possible.