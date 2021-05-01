Watch
Traffic

Actions

DPS: Fatal collision on US-93 north of Wickenburg, DPS trooper involved

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ABC15
DPS
Posted at 10:51 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 02:23:13-04

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is injured after being involved in a fatal crash north of Wickenburg Friday night.

Officials say the collision occurred at around 8:30 p.m. and it involved an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.

Troopers say the investigation is underway and further details surrounding this collision are unknown at this time.

US-93 northbound is closed north of Wickenburg and officials say to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV