DPS: Fatal collision on US-93 north of Wickenburg, DPS trooper involved

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is injured after being involved in a fatal crash north of Wickenburg Friday night.
Officials say the collision occurred at around 8:30 p.m. and it involved an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.
Troopers say the investigation is underway and further details surrounding this collision are unknown at this time.
US-93 northbound is closed north of Wickenburg and officials say to avoid the area if possible.
US 93 northbound is CLOSED north of Wickenburg due to a crash at milepost 174.
US 93 northbound is CLOSED north of Wickenburg due to a crash at milepost 174.
Traffic is being diverted to SR 71 at milepost 183.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #US93 pic.twitter.com/5LEX2I0ywt