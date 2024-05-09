ADOT hosting public meeting Thursday night to address traffic safety efforts

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting Thursday night to discuss ways to make our public roadways safer.

The "Strategic Highway Safety Plan" will work to find ways to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on Valley roadways.

ADOT says annual traffic fatalities have increased 55%, while pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities have increased 90% since 2013.

Residents can give feedback online about what issues they want to see addressed and which ones need to be addressed first.

To register for the virtual meeting happening Thursday at 6 p.m., click here.

The City of Mesa has a similar survey online as well as a map to report problem areas. Watch ABC15's Operation Safe Roads coverage on Mesa's efforts to improve roadway safety in the player below: