Road or traffic problems? Mesa launches online survey for residents to report issues

MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa has launched an online survey allowing residents to report road issues in an effort to improve safety.

City officials say the data and community feedback will help the city to identify areas of improvement, planning, education, street design, upcoming projects, and other changes.

You can see the interactive map of comments and issues, and upload your own here.

So far, community members have reported more than 300 concerns including jaywalking near Country Club Drive and US 60, pedestrian safety near Lindsay and Brown roads, bus stop improvements wanted near Stapley and University drives, and more.

The survey is part of its Comprehensive Safety Action Plan that “evaluates the most important contributing factors in fatal and serious crashes using public input and data-driven analysis.”

Mesa has a goal to reduce fatalities and serious-injury crashes by 30% by the year 2030.

The survey is open now through May 31, 2024.