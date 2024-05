LOS ANGELES, CA — Authorities closed a busy Los Angeles freeway late Friday morning as authorities are involved in a standoff.

Both directions of the 91 freeway were closed in Anaheim because of the standoff, according to KABC.

The police pursuit began about 8 a.m. when officers located a stalking suspect, according to Corona police.

Around noon Friday, officials made contact with the person in the car and the standoff ended.