WATCH LIVE: Remembering late Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

The public is paying respects to retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor on Monday as she lies in repose at the United States Supreme Court.

She died at age 93 earlier this month.

Members of the public are invited to the court from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

A private funeral service is set to take place on Tuesday at the National Cathedral.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Nick Ciletti is in Washington D.C. and will bring you continued coverage of memorial events for Justice O'Connor throughout the week.

