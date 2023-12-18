Honoring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor at the High Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A tribute to a trailblazer.

On Monday, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor lied in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court, the same place that would cement her legacy in the history books.

After her procession arrived, it was a solemn march towards the place she served so proudly, her casket, draped in an American flag; a fitting tribute for one of America’s most iconic citizens – the first female to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“My friend Clarence once described Sandra as the glue of this court,” said Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at a ceremony at the high court’s Great Hall.

Outside, there were a number of people waiting in line to be able to say thank you to the woman they said paved the way for them, like Monica Rayman, a young lawyer from Virginia.

“I’d say thank you for paving the way for women and making it possible,” said Monica.

“She did an amazing personal favor for me a few years ago and I’ll never forget her for that,” said Dega Schembri, who knew Justice O’Connor from attending the same workout classes. Dega says Justice O’Connor went to visit her mom when she was sick.

“She got in her car and drove to my sister’s house to visit my mom and it meant a lot to me and to my mom…It was an honor to know her and what I found out about her is that Justice O’Connor took the time with just about every single person in the class to get to know them."

Justice O’Connor’s funeral will take place at the Washington National Cathedral Tuesday at 9 a.m. Arizona time. President Joe Biden will deliver one of the eulogies.