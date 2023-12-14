President Biden, Chief Justice Roberts to eulogize Sandra Day O'Connor, White House announces

President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John G. Roberts will be eulogizing former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor at a memorial service next week.

Jay H. O’Connor, the former justice's son, and her biographer, Evan W. Thomas III, will also offer tributes during the private service at the National Cathedral on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The White House confirmed the details to ABC15 on Thursday.

Justice O'Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18.

Members of the public will be able to pay respects at the court from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, following a private ceremony.

The family has asked that donations be made to iCivics, the group she founded to promote civics education, the court said.

O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, died earlier this month at age 93 in Phoenix. She stepped down from the court in 2006 after serving as a justice for more than 24 years.