Arizona officials, other leaders react to passing of Sandra Day O'Connor

Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor died at age 93, prompting a number of Arizona officials and other leaders to react to the news of her passing.

Attorney General Kris Mayes:

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. She set a powerful example of leadership for so many to follow.

"Even before her appointment to the Supreme Court, Justice O'Connor's trailblazing leadership here in Arizona cemented her place in the history of our state. Her humble beginnings on the Lazy B Ranch near Duncan, Arizona was just the start. It was something I always admired about her: how she went from my own beloved rural Arizona, to the marbled halls of the Supreme Court.

"Justice O'Connor exemplified service leadership throughout her career: Arizona Assistant Attorney General, first woman State Senate majority leader in the country, Maricopa County Superior Court judge, Arizona Court of Appeals judge, and first woman Supreme Court Justice.

"An icon.

"My thoughts are with Justice O'Connor's family and loved ones during this time."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego:

"Sandra Day O'Connor was a trailblazing inspiration for women, especially those of us in Arizona. With her unique grit, O'Connor took any 'no' she got and turned it into a 'watch me!' - leading her all the way to the Supreme Court. Her legacy is forever etched in our memories."

Senator Kyrsten Sinema:

"Justice Sandra Day O'Connor - Arizona's original cowgirl - paved the way for countless women like me in law and life. She was fiercely independent just like Arizona, and she worked tirelessly to do what's best for our state and country. Arizona and America are grateful for her service and leadership.

"My heart is with her family and loved ones. Our state and country will miss her dearly."

Former Governor Jan Brewer:

"Today we lost an Arizona treasure and icon. Sandra Day O'Connor was America's 1st female US Supreme Court Justice. From Arizona’s Lazy B Ranch all the way to the Supreme Court, she knew everyone could make a difference. RIP my friend."

Rep. Greg Stanton:

“Justice Sandra Day O’Connor spent her life breaking down barriers in the pursuit of a more just society.

She blazed every trail she set foot on—defying the odds stacked against women in the legal profession to rise to become Arizona’s assistant attorney general, our first female majority leader in the state Senate, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge, and ultimately our first female justice on the United States Supreme Court. She brought her Arizona brand of pragmatism and independence with her to the Supreme Court and was often the swing vote on consequential decisions.

In the years since her retirement from the Court, I’ve admired her steadfast commitment to preserving our democracy through objective, fact-based and collaborative civil discourse. Her work will inspire future generations to follow her example to become engaged and thoughtful civic participants.

My prayers and condolences are with the O’Connor family and her colleagues at the O’Connor Institute.”

Cindy McCain:

"Sandra Day O’Connor was an Arizonan and American trail blazer. A force of nature whom John and I were lucky to call our friend."

AZ Secretary of State Adrian Fontes:

"With deep respect, I reflect on the passing of Sandra Day O'Connor, the trailblazing individual who, as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, left an indelible mark on the pursuit of justice. May her legacy endure as an inspiration for generations to come."

Treasurer Kimberly Yee:

"Sandra Day O'Connor was the 1st female Senate Majority Leader in Arizona in 1973. I became the 2nd female Senate Majority Leader 44 years later.She was a trailblazer, worked across the aisle and believed in civil discourse. She was an inspiration to me and women around the world."

Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey:

"Ronald Reagan put it best when he called Justice O'Connor a "person for all seasons." Her life and career are a testament to hard work, determination, Western grit and the American dream. From the Arizona Senate to the United States Supreme Court, she broke barriers and shattered any ceiling that stood in her way. Justice O'Connor was a force of nature, with a keen grasp on basic common sense. Her legacy must be remembered, and her life and lessons learned by every American child. Angela and I pray for her entire family. May she rest in peace."

Ruben Gallego:

"Sandra Day O’Connor was an Arizona trailblazer who dedicated decades to serving both our beautiful state and country. The first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Sandra broke barriers everywhere she went. Sydney and I send our condolences to her family, friends, and the countless people she has inspired. Arizona will miss her."

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer:

"Justice Sandra Day O'Connor exemplified the best of Arizona and our entire county. As the first woman on the Supreme Court, Justice O’Connor broke barriers, championed integrity, and defended the rule of the law. Justice O’Connor was a steadfast leader in Arizona, and she is a perfect example of why so many of us are proud to call the Grand Canyon State home. The impact of her legacy will be felt for generations to come."

Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-07):

"I join the millions of Americans mourning the passing of Sandra Day O'Connor. Her life exemplified diligent public service and dedication to our democracy. She was a role model and paved the way for future generations of women to practice law. As the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, she broke an important glass ceiling while navigating a male dominated workplace and pushed the boundaries for women in the legal profession. She leaves a legacy of civics education in our country's schools and her opinions will continue to have a lasting impact on the history of this nation. Mona and I send our sympathies to her family and loved ones. She will be missed."

Rep. Andy Biggs:

"Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was a constitutional conservative and trailblazer who made lasting impacts on our country. May we honor her dedication to public service at the SCOTUS, the Arizona state legislature, and Arizona state appellate courts. She is gone but not forgotten."