Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

WATCH: Golden Bachelor talks with ABC15 before season finale of Bachelorette

We asked him about his experience on the show, pursuit for love and advice to Bachelorette
Gerry Turner, ABC’s first Golden Bachelor, is talking with ABC15 ahead of the season finale of The Golden Bachelorette.
Meet Gerry Turner, the first ‘Golden Bachelor’
Posted

Gerry Turner, ABC’s first Golden Bachelor, is talking with ABC15 ahead of the season finale of The Golden Bachelorette. 

Turner talked with ABC15’s Jordan Bontke about his pursuit for love since his short marriage to Theresa and what he learned from his experience on the show. We also asked Turner what this season’s Bachelorette, Joan, should know before she hands out her final rose. 

See the interview in the video player above.

Watch the final episode of The Golden Bachelorette Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ABC15.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen