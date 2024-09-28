WATCH: Arizonans now living in GA reflect on Hurricane Helene

From Monsoon season to Hurricane season, former Valley locals are now in the throes of recovery in Georgia after Hurricane Helene pummeled the Southeast.

“The town is safe, it’s just like a warzone,” Peggy Sickles, living in Hazlehurst, Georgia, said. “I have never in all these years seen anything like it.”

Power was knocked out for millions.

“They told us our power won’t be back for the next three to seven days, if not longer,” Ashley Allen, from Chandler now living in Sylvania, GA, said. “It looked like something out of a movie, it was, it was pretty rough.”

Now, members of Arizona Task Force One and the Arizona Red Cross are on their way to the region to help with search, recovery and cleanup efforts.

