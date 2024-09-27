Phoenix Fire Department task force deployed to the Southeast for Helene recovery

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Fire Department task force is heading to the Southeast to assist in rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The Phoenix Fire Department's "Arizona Task Force 1" has been activated and will be heading to the southeastern U.S.

They will leave Friday afternoon.

The task force will work under the FEMA Incident Support Team and help with locating any remaining victims of the storm.

They will also assist with any potential changing conditions with rain and potential flooding.

The task force has been deployed to many natural and human-caused disasters including Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Katrina, the 2001 World Trade Center disaster, and the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

It's not clear how long their assignment will last.

Hurricane Helene made landfall last night in Florida's Big Ben region with winds of 140 miles per hour and storm surge of up to 20 feet.