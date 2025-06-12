Trump administration can abolish national monuments, DOJ says; AZ could be heavily impacted

PHOENIX — A new Department of Justice legal opinion has determined that President Trump has the authority to abolish national monuments, a decision that could significantly impact Arizona, which has the second-highest number of national monuments in the country.

The DOJ's opinion released this week contradicts nearly a century of precedent, as a 1938 opinion had previously found presidents don't have the authority to eliminate national monuments once they've been established.

"The idea of a national monument is protecting that area in perpetuity," said Elise Ketcham, communications manager for the Arizona Wildlife Federation.

Arizona is home to 19 national monuments, making it particularly vulnerable to any policy changes. Environmental groups believe the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Monument near the Grand Canyon and Ironwood near Tucson could be among the first targeted for reduction.

Many presidents designate national monuments, with Trump himself designating one during his first term.

When land becomes a national monument, visitors typically only notice positive changes, Ketcham said.

"It won't change the experience of going there, other than there might be some additional signage teaching you about the area," Ketcham said.

While the physical appearance of the land may not change significantly, national monument designation provides important legal protections. President Trump has previously worked to reduce these protections during his first term in favor of using the land for resource extraction.

Environmental advocates emphasize the unique ecological value of these protected areas.

"We have these amazing rare ecosystems that are protected, that you just, if we develop them, we're not going to see those ever again... That's one of the reasons Arizona doesn't have that much wetland left, is because of overdevelopment," Ketcham said.

The public access aspect of these lands is particularly important to conservation groups.

"The system we have for federal public land does not exist anywhere else. This is unique to the United States, and it very much is this thing where anyone can go out on public land regardless of your income, regardless of your background. It does not matter who you are," Ketcham said.

