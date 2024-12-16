Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Wisconsin: 2 killed, 6 hurt, shooter dead

Two people were killed and six others have been hurt during a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police said.

Police had briefly mentioned a higher death toll but later revised the information.

The suspect, a juvenile who used a handgun, is also dead, police said. The suspect is believed to be a student, police said.

Officers responded to the active shooter report around 10:57 a.m. No officers fired their weapons, Madison police said.

Officials are working to reunite students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.

Agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote on social media, "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote, "I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted, "I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected."

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.