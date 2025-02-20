Sen. Mitch McConnell won't seek reelection in 2026, ending long tenure as Republican power broker

LOUISVILLE, KY — Sen. Mitch McConnell is announcing he won't seek reelection next year, ending a decadeslong tenure as a power broker who championed conservative causes but ultimately ceded ground to the fierce populism of President Donald Trump.

The Kentucky Republican has chosen his 83rd birthday on Thursday to share his decision to retire when his current term ends in January 2027. McConnell is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.

McConnell helped forge a conservative Supreme Court and steered the Senate through tax cuts and presidential impeachment trials. McConnell informed The Associated Press of his decision before he was set to address colleagues in a speech on the Senate floor.