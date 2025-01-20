President Biden issues pardons to his family members, due to 'unrelenting attacks' from Trump and allies

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has pardoned his siblings and their spouses, saying his family has been "subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats," motivated solely by a desire to hurt him.

Biden calls it "the worst kind of partisan politics."

The Democrat says he has no reason to believe these attacks will end.

Just minutes before leaving office Monday, Biden issued a slew of pardons and commutations, including for aides and allies who've been targeted by Republican Donald Trump.

It's a remarkable use of Biden's presidential power since none of those pardoned Monday has been charged with a crime.

The move is designed to guard against possible retribution by Donald Trump.

Last month, Biden pardoned his son Hunter.